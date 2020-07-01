Millie Bobby Brown co-designs Pandora jewellery line

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in the Netflix show Stranger Things, has co-designed a jewellery range with Pandora, as part of her role as the brand’s global ambassador.

Brown collaborated with Pandora’s designers and creative directors to co-design four dangle charms and an earring sold as a single stud as part of the new Pandora Me jewellery range, which the actress is the global face of.

The new summer Pandora Me collection launches on July 2 and features four new bold and colourful charms, inspired by the actresses vision of summer, a starfish, pineapple, flamingo and ocean wave, which can be stacked on bracelets, a safety pin brooch and a new necklace.

In addition, Brown has also designed a new single stud earring featuring a sea turtle to remind her of one of her favourite things to do by the sea, watching sea turtles swim.

Pandora unveils jewellery design collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown

Commenting on her collaboration with Pandora, Brown said in a statement: “All of the symbols I chose are my absolute favourite parts of summer and each charm holds a fun memory or meaning to me.

“To be a Pandora Me ambassador means the world. From a very young age, I’ve always been a very big fan of Pandora, so it’s a dream come true to continue to work with a brand that’s all about self-expression through style.”

Each Pandora Me charm has been hand-finished in sterling silver with colourful cubic zirconia, and can be added to Pandora Me’s bracelets, safety pin brooch and a new Pandora Me necklace. Earrings in this collection are sold as single studs, allowing for “dynamic styling and self-expression,” which is key to the collection, explained Pandora.

Pandora designers and vice president creative directors Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli worked closely with Brown to transform a mood board of her summer vision into the Pandora Me jewellery collection, and said: “Millie Bobby Brown has great energy; she is very spontaneous and has a clear point of view. She is a passionate young woman who loves to tell stories and has no fear of self-discovery. She perfectly represents all that Pandora Me is about.”

The Danish jewellery brand signed a two-year contract with Brown in October 2019 for the actress to be the face and ambassador of its new Pandora Me range, which was created to celebrate self expression as part of its global relaunch.

Mille Bobby Brown’s co-created charms and earring are limited edition and only available for six months, from July 2 until December 2020.

Images: courtesy of Pandora