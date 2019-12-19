Mini Mode rebrands to Mini Mode - Global Kids Fashion Week for upcoming fifth edition

Mini Mode has rebranded as Mini Mode - Global Kids Fashion Week for its upcoming edition taking place during London Fashion Week on 14 - 15 February.

Taking place at St Mary’s venue in Central London, the show will shine a spotlight on inclusivity and sustainability and will showcase an eclectic mix of both established and emerging childrenswear designers from around the world. They include British brands A*Dee, Mitch & Son, House of Juniors, and Zoobug London; French brands Billieblush and Charabia; Korean brands Bebebebe and Maman Salon; US brand MadPax Backpacks; Japanese brand Présent de l’ondée; and Nigerian brand Ray and Roy.

The event will kick off with an industry show taking place on Friday 14 February for buyers, press, bloggers, influencers and celebrities who will have the opportunity to see the latest AW20 collections.

Two consumer shows open to the general public will then take place on Saturday 15 February and will feature the latest see-now-buy-now collections for SS20, as well as a selection of children’s entertainment, including kid’s DJs, kid’s hosts, a pop-up shop and mini makeovers.

Debuted in February 2018 and founded by UK childrenswear designer Amanda Rabor, Mini Mode focuses on kid’s fashion, from toddlers through to teens.

Five percent of all ticket sales for the upcoming show will go towards supporting the Osteopathic Centre for Children charity.