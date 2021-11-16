Missoni to release collaboration with Supreme

New York label Supreme has revealed a soon-to-drop collaboration with Italian luxury brand Missoni, for the autumn/winter season.

The cosy ready-to-wear line merges Supreme’s streetwear-inspired aesthetic with Missoni’s signature zigzag pattern and multi-coloured style, forming a range of alternative knitwear and outerwear.

Announced through Supreme’s Instagram, a post stated that the collection is to consist of a jacket, sweater, polo, hooded sweatshirt and bucket hat.

Sweaters and quilted bomber jackets are among the offering, displaying an abstract view of the Missoni colour scheme. Pieces additionally include co-branded lettering, either embroidered on the back of items or implemented into the garments as part of the knitted pattern.

The Missoni x Supreme collection is scheduled to drop November 18, with the Japan release set two days later.

The reveal closely follows a recent collaboration between Tiffany & Co. and Supreme, which has been on a continuous cycle of major collaborations in the past year, including partnerships with Timberland, The North Face and True Religion.