Mister Spex: New own brand for premium lenses

Mister Spex SE launches a brand for premium eyeglass lenses.

'SpexPro' is the name of the Berlin-based eyewear retailer's new brand, which focuses on "high-end refined" lenses developed in Germany, Mister Spex announced on Wednesday. The surface refinements are intended to make the lenses particularly scratch- and break-resistant. The lenses are individually manufactured based on personal visual parameters and the frame of the glasses.

"With the market launch of our new premium lenses, we are setting another milestone in the continuous development of our product portfolio and are sustainably strengthening our premium own-brand segment," says Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, CEO of Mister Spex. "The introduction of SpexPro lenses represents a significant step forward that will enable us to significantly increase our share of sales from lenses for prescription glasses and thus further strengthen our profitability."

At the end of August, the company launched its own brand for sporty sunglasses and prescription glasses called ' Mister Spex Moove '.

SpexPro lenses are available in Mister Spex’s digital and physical stores.