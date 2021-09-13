Miu Miu premieres Women’s Tales film at Venice Film Festival

I and the Stupid Boy, the 22nd commissioned film for Miu Miu’s ongoing Women’s Tales series, examines 21st-century femininity as it premieres at Venice Film Festival.

Directed by the Academy Award-nominated Kaouther Ben Hania, the film explores communication in a relationship, observing two individuals as they try to navigate power, femininity and sexuality.

“I wanted to create an impossible love story,” says the Tunisian director, in a statement. “The girl in my story is very empathetic, whereas the boy sees everything from his own perspective.”

Nora, the main character played by French actress Oulaya Amamra, is styled in Miu Miu apparel, which plays a substantial role in the storyline. Based on the director’s personal experiences, the film follows a fusion of contemporary themes that young women can possibly relate to today, including toxic relationships, intimacy and technology.

Kaouther adds: “Nora has sex appeal, she wants to be cool. When she’s stopped by Kevin (her ex), her costume doesn’t help her. I love this contradiction. Costumes are a very powerful tool in cinema, like scenery and lighting.”

Miu Miu’s ongoing Women’s Tales series works with female directors on the exploration of modern-day vanity and femininity. Previous storylines have examined forbidden love, gender and identity and careers of females.

The film premiered at Venice Film Festival alongside the previous Women’s Tales film Shangri-La, directed by Isabel Sandoval.