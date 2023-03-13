MM6 Maison Margiela announces collaboration with Chenpeng

Last Friday, France-based fashion brand Margiela declared the upcoming collaboration between its diffusion line MM6 and the young label Chenpeng.

In the official release, the partnership is explained to be based on the “mutual values of wit, creativity and outerwear savoir-faire”. The capsule will entail three items, a mid-length coat, a cropped jacket and a gilet, all based around Chenpeng’s biggest forté: puffer jackets.

Materials will mainly focus on a mixture of faux leather and shiny Nylon, creating the combination of a design imbalance and functionality that MM6 is known for.

The collection will be available at MM6’ e-commerce site, retail points, and in selected multi-brand stores from September 2023. For wholesale inquiries, the Paris, New York and Tokyo showrooms have been accessible since February 27.

MM6 was established in 1997, and although it leans onto the Maison’s concepts, it follows its own approach. The focus is set on ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and leather goods for all genders, integrating unique fabric treatments and creating distinctive looks.

Chenpeng, on the other hand, was only founded in 2015 by Peng Chen, a designer from Shanghai. His designs question conventional silhouettes and embrace playfulness while still pushing for wearability.