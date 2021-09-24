MM6 Maison Margiela reveals SS22 collection and new Eastpak collaboration at MFW

In an array of bold graphics and eclectic accessories, MM6 Maison Margiela presented its new SS22 collection during this season’s Milan Fashion Week, hosted at La Belle Aurore bar.

A red and green version of a mylar chessboard pattern was the main characteristic of the line, printed over denim jackets and wool tailoring. A jacket derived from last season’s gabardine coat also bears the graphic print, while a leather-look top is entirely formed in the style of the game board.

Image: MM6 Maison Margiela

Accessories bring a further surreal twist to the presentation, with ruffle collars and yellow, dish washing-like gloves offering a certain oddity to the looks. These unusual undertones are further mirrored in a kraft paper bustier and pleated calico ruff skirt, as well as a range of evening dresses crafted in lining fabric complete with a revealing rough selvedge.

Surrealist female artists inspired this season’s MM6 Margiela collection, including the likes of Claude Cahun and Dorothea Tanning. Surprising additions such as lavender teabag earrings and broken pearl chains draw influence from these artists.

Image: MM6 Maison Margiela

The brand stated: “It all amounts to a heightened vision of the familiar, a displacement of the quotidian beyond the threshold of the norm. It’s a celebration of how humble pleasures like an aperitivo among friends or a leather jacket’s snug fit can become supernomal events well worth commemorating.”

As part of the new season, the luxury house has extended its collaboration with accessory brand Eastpak, bringing a new range of bags that were presented alongside the collection. A faux fur wheeled luggage bag and a reinterpretation of MM6’s signature Japanese bag were part of the offering, as additional references to the season’s artistic muses.

Image: MM6 Maison Margiela

Image: MM6 Maison Margiela

To supplement the collection, MM6 is offering a limited edition souvenir t-shirt, in continuation of the ongoing concept. The t-shirt, worn by members of the house’s and locations team during the event, characterises the pieces in the show featuring a snippet of the graphic print used in the new collection.

Image: MM6 Maison Margiela

Image: MM6 Maison Margiela

Image: MM6 Maison Margiela