  • Home
  • News
  • Fashion
  • Models who walked the most SS23 menswear shows

Models who walked the most SS23 menswear shows

By Jayne Mountford

3 hours ago

Fashion

Image: Courtesy Dior Homme/Prada/Hermes

SS23 menswear shows in London, Milan and Paris ran between June 17 and June 26 2022. After several disrupted seasons, in-person runway shows were well received. Designers used many fresh faces to model their collections. These are the ten male models who walked the most shows.

Mamuor Awak Majeng

Image: Courtesy Wooyoungmi SS23

Shows walked: 16
Domicile: Paris
IG handle: maamuor
IG followers: 8.7K
Agency: Elite

Rubuen Bilan-Carroll

Image: Courtesy Dior Homme SS23

Shows walked: 13
Domicile: London
IG handle: r8ueno
IG followers: 2.5K
Agency: Supa Model Management

Ottawa Kwami

Image: Courtesy Louis Vuitton SS23

Shows walked: 12
Domicile: Ghana
IG handle: ottawakwami
IG followers: 37.3K
Agency: Wilhelmina

Yoesry Detre

Image: Courtesy Fendi SS23

Shows walked: 11
Domicile: Antwerp
IG handle: yoesrydetre
IG followers: 4K
Agency: Rebel Management

Jan Krivdic

Image: Courtesy Craig Green SS23

Shows walked: 10
Domicile: Zagreb
IG handle: janivankrivdic
IG followers: 600
Agency: Success Models

Kit Jones

Image: Courtesy Versace SS23

Shows walked: 10
Domicile: London
IG handle: kitjones173
IG followers: 2.5K
Agency: IMG

Braien Vaiksaar

Image: Courtesy Casablanca SS23

Shows walked: 9
Domicile: Estonia
IG handle: braien.vaiksaar
IG followers: 12K
Agency: Success Models

Luke Pearson

Image: Courtesy MSGM SS23

Shows walked: 9
Domicile: London
IG handle: lukerpearson
IG followers: 3K
Agency: Elite

Nonso David Ojukwu

Image: Courtesy Prada SS23

Shows walked: 9
Domicile: Lagos
IG handle: nonsodavid_
IG followers: 2.2K
Agency: The Society

Ridzman Zidaine

Image: Courtesy Hermès SS23

Shows walked: 9
Domicile: London
IG handle: ridzmanzidaine
IG followers: 5.5K
Agency: Next

Modelling
SS23