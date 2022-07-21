Models who walked the most SS23 menswear shows
SS23 menswear shows in London, Milan and Paris ran between June 17 and June 26 2022. After several disrupted seasons, in-person runway shows were well received. Designers used many fresh faces to model their collections. These are the ten male models who walked the most shows.
Mamuor Awak Majeng
Shows walked: 16
Domicile: Paris
IG handle: maamuor
IG followers: 8.7K
Agency: Elite
Rubuen Bilan-Carroll
Shows walked: 13
Domicile: London
IG handle: r8ueno
IG followers: 2.5K
Agency: Supa Model Management
Ottawa Kwami
Shows walked: 12
Domicile: Ghana
IG handle: ottawakwami
IG followers: 37.3K
Agency: Wilhelmina
Yoesry Detre
Shows walked: 11
Domicile: Antwerp
IG handle: yoesrydetre
IG followers: 4K
Agency: Rebel Management
Jan Krivdic
Shows walked: 10
Domicile: Zagreb
IG handle: janivankrivdic
IG followers: 600
Agency: Success Models
Kit Jones
Shows walked: 10
Domicile: London
IG handle: kitjones173
IG followers: 2.5K
Agency: IMG
Braien Vaiksaar
Shows walked: 9
Domicile: Estonia
IG handle: braien.vaiksaar
IG followers: 12K
Agency: Success Models
Luke Pearson
Shows walked: 9
Domicile: London
IG handle: lukerpearson
IG followers: 3K
Agency: Elite
Nonso David Ojukwu
Shows walked: 9
Domicile: Lagos
IG handle: nonsodavid_
IG followers: 2.2K
Agency: The Society
Ridzman Zidaine
Shows walked: 9
Domicile: London
IG handle: ridzmanzidaine
IG followers: 5.5K
Agency: Next