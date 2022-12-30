Moncler Genius collaborates with 1017 Alyx 9MS

Luxury outerwear purveyor Moncler Genius has teamed up with Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams’ label 1017 Alyx 9SM.

The collection, called 6 Moncler 1017 Alyx 9SM, continues the brand’s experimentation between high fashion and technical innovation.

Moncler Genius was first launched in 2018 as a curatorial approach to creation. The collaborative project invites cutting-edge designers to reimagine Moncler archetypes and codes.

The hardware that has come to define Mr Williams aesthetic is evident in the collab, which features an urban palette of metallic grey and lilac, as opposed to the sporty colours associated with outerwear and ski gear.

Key pieces include a down-filled ribbed knit cardigan, a black nylon laqué puffer jacket and a belt bag, adorned with branded hardware and side-release buckle, all symbols of the collaboration.