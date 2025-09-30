Moncler launches new AI-powered brand digital platform

Moncler has unveiled its new brand website, redefining the online experience from a simple distribution channel to a brand platform where the product takes centre stage, supported by artificial intelligence.

The new site was created to seamlessly connect storytelling, product, and service. It invites the brand's community to discover, explore, and connect intuitively through immersive experiences and a distinctive style that is authentically Moncler.

Every element has been redesigned to enhance what makes each of the brand's products unique. “Visual content gains greater depth, storytelling becomes more engaging, and the interface highlights every detail. The product pages become a narrative, guiding visitors to discover the nuances that make each garment unique,” reads a statement.

Following a recent collaboration between R/Ga and Google that produced a film entirely generated by artificial intelligence, presented at Google Marketing Live earlier this year, Moncler continues to explore new creative frontiers. “Images come to life, thanks to the power of Google Veo 3, Google's latest generation tool for AI video creation, and show not only the appearance of the garment but also how it looks in motion,” the statement read.

Artificial intelligence also plays a central role in personalising the Moncler digital ecosystem. It adapts content to each visitor's interests for a more relevant, integrated, and engaging experience. In the future, AI will also enable conversational search and the creation of landing pages that can dynamically adapt to each visitor.

In the coming weeks, new features will further enrich the browsing experience. Within each collection, visitors will be able to explore styling suggestions and discover product features.

The launch will start with Moncler Grenoble, celebrating the winter season with a digital toolkit. This includes dedicated modules on the garment layering system and sections designed to highlight their technical features and suitability for various aspects of mountain life. The entire experience is designed to enhance the unique spirit of the collection.