Moncler’s Mondogenius sees record breaking numbers

Moncler’s multi-dimensional, digital experience Mondogenius saw “unprecedented community engagement” numbers for its recent event, with a global reach of 2.3 billion, and more than 299 million views across all platforms.

On China’s social media app Weibo, the event garnered 74 million views, achieving a Moncler record in the market. Additionally, its Instagram 60 second recap video is now the most viewed content on the Moncler channel, receiving over 13.5 million views.

“With Mondogenius we went beyond product,” said Moncler CEO and chairman, Remo Ruffini, in the announcement. “We talked to our community, not only to our customers. We started sharing and shaping a common culture. We embraced contamination from art, music, sports, movie…”

Hosted by singer Alicia Keys, the show was broadcasted through five cities - New York, Milan, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai - presenting a digital experience that guided viewers through each city in a multimedia concept. The live show was hosted through a dedicated microsite, as well as utilising multiple social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, WeChat, Weibo and YouTube. Moncler Genius partner sites and e-tailers also hosted the show.

Eleven designers were featured in the event, with their Moncler Genius collections presented to the digital audience. Palm Angels, Gentle Monster and Hyke were among the participants, as well as JW Anderson, Sandro Mandrino for Moncler Grenoble and Craig Green for Moncler.

Ruffini continued: “A new Moncler chapter has started. I love when I have the feeling we are going beyond our comfort zone, breaking conventional boundaries while being aware that there is a lot to learn and to explore. More than anything, I am aware that what happened (…) and what will happen in the future is the result of an amazing team that makes things happen with talent and creativity even when this calls for a massive effort.”