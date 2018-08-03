Monisha Jaising to be grand finale designer at LFW Winter/Festive 2018

Monisha Jaising has been announced as the grand finale designer of LFW Winter/Festive 2018 edition. The LFW Winter/Festive edition will be starting from August 22 at St Regis in Mumbai. Lakmé‘s beauty theme for the season "Shades of a Diva", appeals to the diverse personalities, moods and attitudes of Indian women.

"My association with Lakme Fashion Week goes years back to when the concept of fashion weeks was nascent in the country. Hence, it holds a very special place for me and now even more so with me being the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale designer,” Jaising said in a statement. The figure-sculpting silhouette creations are created using precious elements and colourful fabrics in both, muted like sweet lilac and bold like peacock green, palettes. The embroidery on the designs derives inspiration from global art, which in turn will complement the ‘diva-licious' Lakmé Grand Finale stage.

Lakme, in every season, endeavors to introduce new beauty trends that complement and celebrate Indian women. The brand is excited to collaborate with Jaisingh to see her interpretation of this season's beauty theme of Shades of a Diva, in a never-seen-before way on the ramp. The five-day fashion event jointly organized by Lakme and IMG Reliance will have stalwarts from the industry along with new talent showcasing at the event. This will be the 38th season of the Lakme Fashion Week.