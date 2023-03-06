Monki launches underwear capsule to raise awareness about body dysmorphia

Swedish fashion retailer Monki and the Body Dysmorphic Disorder Foundation (BDDF) joined forces to shed light on the psychological condition called body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) by releasing a limited edition underwear line.

The BDDF is a charity organisation aiming to spread awareness, information and support on the under-diagnosed disorder, where the affected person gets strongly absorbed by perceived negative flaws in their physical appearance.

The capsule collection consists of two mesh bras and briefs with prints, namely Monki’s signature body illustrations as well as positive written affirmations that are reversed so the wearer can read them when looking at themselves in a mirror.

Next to the released garments, the collaboration also offers the community the possibility to engage on social media, by asking BDDF’s representatives questions and exchanging information on the topic.

Three representatives will talk in an additional visual series about their personal experiences with the condition, sharing how it arose, how they overcame it, and how to support somebody who is potentially going through the same situation.

Simone Van Starkenburg, brand and marketing director at Monki elaborates on the brand’s role within the community and how it is responsible “to be as inclusive and transparent as possible when it comes to body and beauty representation [...] without aspiring to unattainable norms”.

The empowering underwear collection was released last week, coinciding with the upcoming International Women’s Day, and is available online and in European stores.