Montblanc reveals first leather goods collection under new artistic director

Building on its Meisterstück Collection, Montblanc has revealed a fresh range of luxury leather goods under its new artistic director, Marco Tomasetta.

The Richemont-owned brand appointed Tomasetta back in February 2021, stating at the time the house was looking to build on the development of innovative products that push boundaries with its new leadership.

Designed by Montblanc’s in-house team, the elevated Meisterstück Collection includes a selection of bags and small accessories, each designed to express the house’s craftsmanship and donning its original design elements, including a larger version of its recognisable emblem.

In a release, Tomasetta said of the new collection: “The aim was to bring the design of the collection even closer to Montblanc’s iconic symbol of timeless luxury - the Meisterstück writing instrument.”

He continued: “By mirroring some of its distinguishing features, like the nib itself as well as the colour and shine of the pen’s previous resin with its smooth sensual touch, we have created pieces that truly stand out. Not simply because of their elevated design, but because they clearly showcase Montblanc’s DNA.”