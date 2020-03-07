More fashion shows see cancellations and postponements due to coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus is still hitting the fashion industry hard. Luxury brands are continuing to postpone or cancel fashion shows due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ralph Lauren recently announced he is cancelling his fall 2020 show that was scheduled to take place in New York in April. Gucci announced that they were cancelling their fall 2020 show that was scheduled to take place in San Francisco.

Now, Giorgio Armani and Versace have said they are holding off on having fashion shows for their cruise collections. Giorgio Armani recently cancelled his show for Milan Fashion Week and held it via live stream, and has now cancelled his cruise show that was planned for Dubai. Prada and Chanel have also postponed shows that were to be held in Asia in May.

Coronavirus causing fashion shows to be cancelled

Gucci said they would announce a new date and location if anything should change, and Giorgio Armani plans to show in Dubai in November to coincide with Dubai's Expo 2020, although it won't be a cruise show.

In addition to the cancellation of fashion shows, coronavirus has also sent fashion stocks tumbling as the markets continue to be incredibly volatile. The stock market has lost 4.3 trillion dollars thanks to coronavirus.

photo: via Giorgioarmani.com