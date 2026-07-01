Mori partners with Littleloop on resale programme

Kidswear brand Mori has partnered with Littleloop to launch a resale and take-back service for outgrown Mori and Kidly by Mori clothing, expanding its circular fashion offer.

The initiative responds to a rising demand for secondhand childrenswear. In Mori's latest survey, 43 percent of customers said they now buy baby and children’s clothing pre-loved, up 28 percentage points year-on-year. The brand also noted that more than 250 Mori items are already listed on Littleloop ahead of the official rollout.

Through the scheme, customers can return eligible outgrown pieces via Mori's dedicated pre-loved page. Littleloop will then manage photography, listings, sales and shipping, with customers receiving credit once items are processed. Credit can be used across new Mori products, pre-loved items on Littleloop, or other partner brands.

In a statement, Amie Flynn, head of buying and product design at Mori, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the quality and softness of our products, and it’s wonderful to see Mori pieces being worn, passed on and loved by more than one child. We carefully choose our fabrics not only to feel exceptionally gentle from the very first wear, but to stand the test of time, wash after wash.

"Partnering with Littleloop is a natural next step, making it even easier for families to give their outgrown Mori and Kidly by Mori pieces a longer life in a way that feels simple, useful and true to our values.”

Charlotte Morley, founder and CEO of Littleloop, said the collaboration reflects durability, adding: “Their fabrics are designed to last, and that’s exactly the kind of brand circularity works hardest for.”