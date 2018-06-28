Moschino sparks controversy with campaign inspired by Trump’s immigration policies

Moschino, the Italian fashion house known for its playful collections, has chosen a rather controversial theme for its latest campaign, which featured models Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber covered in blue and green body paint. The label’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, originally captioned the photos with the sentence “the only illegal thing about this alien is how good she looks” -- a clear reference to the immigration policies adopted by Donald Trump’s administration in the United States. Trump often uses the term “illegal aliens” to refer to undocumented immigrants. Many social media users have called the phrase “insensitive and “tone deaf”, which caused Scott to edit the caption to explain the campaign’s intent.

”I painted the models in my show and this campaign as a way to open a discussion on what exactly an alien is. Are they orange? Blue, yellow, green? Does this matter? They are our friends, neighbors, workers, co-workers, relatives and people we love”, explained the designer on Instagram. But some users were still unhappy about the campaign. “You want to start a discussion? Stop painting the same models blue and calling it revolutionary. Actually change the fashion game by hiring models that need to be represented. Get out in the street and do something worthwhile”, reads one of the comments underneath Scott’s instagram post. Other commenters criticized Scott’s commercial use of the issue.

Image: courtesy of Moschino