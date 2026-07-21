Mountain Dew and Wolverine collaborate on western boots

Beverage brand Mountain Dew and boot specialist Wolverine are releasing a strictly limited-edition, Americana-style western boot to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence.

Only 50 pairs of the model, based on Wolverine's Wheatland boot, have been created, one for each US state, the two US brands announced on Monday. The boots are not available for purchase. Instead, interested parties in the US can enter a competition on a promotional website from July 25 to August 1.

Credits: Wolverine

The shaft is made of navy blue full-grain leather and is embroidered with an American landscape, including rivers, mountains, trees, bald eagles and a hidden wolverine, the brand's namesake. The outsole is finished in Mountain Dew's signature green, while the decorative stitching on the toe cap features mountains, stars and claws. A tag is also engraved with the name of one of the 50 states.

Winners will receive the boots in packaging designed as a “cowboy cool box”, complete with socks and a sticker set. For participants whose desired size is not available, a package will also be raffled off, including a twelve-pack of Mountain Dew, a voucher for a pair of Wolverine boots worth up to 160 US dollars, as well as socks and stickers.

The collaboration is part of a growing series of lifestyle partnerships for the brand, according to Mountain Dew.

This article was created with the help of AI.