Mr Porter shines spotlight on Japanese menswear with 'Japan Edit'

Luxury menswear e-tailer Mr Porter is celebrating Japanese design through its new “Japan Edit” - a selection of exclusive capsule collections inspired by Japanese style and culture.

Mr Porter, who offers products from some of the fashion world’s biggest names, such as Saint Laurent, Prada, Gucci and Brunello Cucinelli, has selected 15 of Japan's “need-to-know labels” for the edit, ranging from established brands such as Beams Plus and Kapital to up-and-coming names like Ambush and Auralee. The collection includes a total of 122 pieces of clothing, shoes and accessories and has been paired with a brand campaign created by artist Tishk Barzanji.

A selection of items in the collection include an oversized printed cotton-canvas bomber jacket by Takahiro Miyashita The Soloist (2,475 euros), wave creation rubber-trimmed mesh running sneakers by Mizuno (250 euros), an oversized tie-dyed fleece-back cotton-jersey hoodie by Needles for (345 euros), a camp-collar printed woven shirt by Wacko Maria (445 euros), and a colour-block leather bifold cardholder by Hender Scheme (100 euros).

The Japan Edit launched on 6 May and is available on the Mr Porter e-tail store.