Mr Porter teams up with Throwing Fits on capsule collection

Luxury menswear online retailer Mr Porter is launching a curated capsule collection with New York-based podcast Throwing Fits.

The capsule collection has been handpicked and co-designed by Throwing Fits hosts Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris and spans 74 pieces of clothing, shoes and accessories from 13 established and emerging designers, as well as an edit of exclusive Throwing Fits merchandise.

Throwing Fits has selected pieces from each brand that communicate their story and ethos, including a long sleeve T-shirt from All Caps Studio, pleated patchwork trousers from Beams Plus, tile rugby knit from Conner McKnight, a printed scarf from Drakes, Cesca double knee pants from Hayato Today, and men’s jewellery pieces from Maiden Name.

There is also an installation coat from MF Pen, a Type B jacket from Monitaly, a hiking vest from Norbit by Hiroshi Nozawa, cotton cashmere suit separates from Stoffa, two-tone classic trousers from Tory Van Thompson, an embroidered Western shirt from Wythe New York, and work boots from Yuketen.

Prices range from 40 to 2,270 pounds.

Daniel Todd, buying manager at Mr Porter, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to partner with James and Lawrence and bring their enthusiasm and perspective through Throwing Fits to our global Mr Porter audience.

“Our shared love for great menswear and its core community has resulted in an authentic curation, that allows us to tap into a brand new Throwing Fits audience, whilst providing our customers new brands and products to discover they may have not come across before.”

Harris and Schlossman, co-founders of Throwing Fits, added: “When we started podcasting over six years ago, we never thought that publicly thumbing our nose at the establishment would eventually lead us to our dream project, collaborating with 13 of our favourite brands from around the world alongside the global retail powerhouse that is Mr Porter.”