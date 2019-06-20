Münn founder discusses SS20 menswear inspiration

Korean fashion label Münn, founded by Hyun-min Han, made its debut at London Fashion Week Men’s with an impressive spring/summer 2020 collection of modern streetwear twist, as the brand continues to evolve the definitions of masculinity with its tailoring.

Traditional male archetypes were transformed with pinstripe tailoring elegantly feminised through sheer detailing, unexpected ruffles that were added to jackets, sleeves, and trouser back pockets, as well as opulent shimmers to the fabrications, while neon shirting was underlaid with bridal-style lace and blazers were cropped and paired with hot pants.

There was also a utilitarian feel to the collection, with sporty puffers given a floral makeover, while lightweight oversized parkas were worn with knee length shorts, and bomber jackets and gilets were seen with multiple pockets to add streetwear detailing to the collection.

This marked Münn’s debut at London Fashion Week Men’s, who showed as part of a partnership between Seoul Fashion Week and the British Fashion Council to present emerging designers to an international audience. The initiative launched last year when Seoul Fashion Week funded the London debut of Korean menswear designers Blindness at London Fashion Week Men’s in June 2018 and for PushButton to present their spring/summer 2019 collection at London Fashion Week.

Five Minutes With…Münn founder Hyun-min Han

Following the LFWM presentation, FashionUnited chatted with Münn founder Hyun-min Han, a graduate from Samsung Art and Design Institute, over e-mail to find out more about the inspiration behind his spring/summer 2020 collection, what it was like to show in London, and the immediate plans for the brand.

What's the inspiration behind the SS20 collection?

Spring/summer 2020 was about avant-garde Oriental Sportism inspired by Hanbok (silhouette, double-pocket-tail, rappel), western tailored suit (change of suit-pocket), and outdoor look (strings, ultralight nylon, and tunics that knitted with hiking ropes).

Does South Korea influence your designs?

Yes, especially capital Seoul - the base of Münn - which is a very trendy, fast-changing fashionable city.

How was it showing in London?

I liked specialised system for each part: such as stylists, makeup designers, backstage helpers, show caller and hair dressers. All of them worked with their best skills and under great teamwork, and the result was good. I'm honoured to do a fashion show with my name at one of major global Fashion Weeks.

What made you want to be a fashion designer?

I dreamed of becoming a fashion designer while watching avant-garde fashion shows by Alexander McQueen and Hussein Chalayan.

What inspired you to launch your own label?

Inspired by the numerous exhibitions visited on weekends and Seoul's street fashion: I tried to incorporated the inspiration into Münn's high-end sensibility.

Describe the style and audience of your brand?

Münn's philosophy is "Luxurious defamiliarisation" - a new look is proposed every season with new and different pattern-making order and method of sewing.

What are the immediate plans for Munn?

Collaboration work with Hyundai Motor Company for work New York Motor Show and exhibition project with the National Museum of Korea.

Münn is stocked in Opening Ceremony, Galeries Lafayette, Harvey Nichols, Merci Taipei, Bauhau Hong Kong, and Drenić LLC LA. Additionally, the brand has held several pop-up shops in Galeries Lafayette in Paris, Opening Ceremony, and Selfridges.

Images: courtesy of Munn