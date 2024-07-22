Mulberry founder Roger Saul to auction off personal archive

Mulberry’s founder Roger Saul is actioning off pieces from his personal archive at London-based auction house Dreweatts next month.

The auction will take place on August 7 and features pieces from Saul’s personal Mulberry archive, collected over 50 years, including handbags, fashion, shoes, luggage and accessories, as well as home interiors, such as fabric, furniture, china, glass, lighting and rugs.

The sale will include never-before-seen design samples and personal memorabilia, alongside iconic classics across all the Mulberry ranges. Highlights include a Mulberry chestnut girthgrain, leather holdall designed by Saul in 1975, leather belts, and a Mulberry check boucle wool jacket worn by actress Kate Winslet in a brand photoshoot.

Dreweatts also notes that two items in the collection are similar to the ones purchased and worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, who was a big fan of the brand, a waxed cotton leather drover coat and a pleated silk floral skirt.

Other standout items include pieces from the Mulberry ski wear range, leather travel cases, tweed waistcoats, a clipper bag in the signature Mulberry check design and a scotch grain Mulberry carry-on bag with tan saddle leather trim.