Mulberry launches outerwear capsule inspired by Softie bag

Mulberry has evolved its contemporary Softie bag style into an outerwear capsule collection for autumn/winter 2022.

The Softie bag was launched in February 2022 and has made an impact with its distinctive puffy quilting. That signature detailing has been translated into a tactile outerwear collection “fusing functionality with a fashion-forward sensibility, and style with pragmatism,” explains Mulberry.

Described as a “natural evolution” of the Softie bags, the eight-piece ready-to-wear collection possesses the same huggable, textured tactility across three jackets, a gilet, and two coats – a belted midi style and a capacious caped design, as well as a scarf and skirt.

Image: Mulberry

The genderless, unisex collection has been designed and made with Mulberry’s ‘Made to Last’ ethos, and every piece is padded with recycled silk, while the garment outers have been crafted from recycled Nylon.

Highlights of the collection include the Softie quilted bomber, shell jacket, hooded puffer, and scarf, which are available in a pared-back palette of black, khaki, Mulberry green and tobacco brown. The pieces also include Mulberry’s signature Postman’s Lock fastenings.

The Mulberry Softie outerwear collection launches globally in stores and on mulberry.com from October 3, with prices starting from 345 pounds.

Image: Mulberry

Image: Mulberry

Image: Mulberry

Image: Mulberry