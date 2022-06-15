Mulberry to rent its bags for the first time with Hurr

British luxury brand Mulberry is partnering with circular fashion marketplace Hurr to allow customers in the UK to rent its bags, including the Alexa and Bayswater, for the first time.

The partnership is part of Mulberry’s ongoing sustainability journey and adds to its existing circularity offering by offering UK customers a new, accessible way to wear the luxury brand. The Mulberry rental edit on Hurr will feature clutch, shoulder and crossbody styles in both neutral tones and bright seasonal colourways.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive at Mulberry, said in a statement: “We are pleased to be partnering with leading rental platform Hurr in another step towards transforming our business to a regenerative and circular model.

“Alongside the Mulberry Exchange, our circular economy programme, Hurr will offer our customers another responsible and mindful way to experience Mulberry.”

Mulberry partners with rental platform Hurr in the UK

Image: Mulberry

Rental prices for Mulberry-managed stock on Hurr start from around 95 pounds for an Amberley Clutch to 195 pounds for a Sadie bag for four days. To rent Mulberry's statement Mini Alexa in bright pink it will cost 146 pounds for four days, increasing to 404 pounds for a 20-day rental.

Mulberry also adds that if one of its bags reaches the end of its rental lifespan on Hurr that it would be restored by the skilled artisans at Mulberry’s Lifetime Service Centre in one of its carbon-neutral Somerset factories in line with its ‘Made to Last’ ethos . Once restored, the bag would then become available “as good as new” on the brand’s circularity programme, the Mulberry Exchange to ensure “that each and every Mulberry bag can have many lives”.

Image: Mulberry

Victoria Prew, chief executive at Hurr, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Mulberry into the Hurr Family - it’s exciting to create a rental proposition for the luxury brand, signifying the shift from ownership to access in fashion whilst embracing the circular economy.

“We know the sought-after rental edit will be extremely popular following record-breaking demand levels across all brands on the Hurr platform ahead of spring/summer.”

The new rental partnership will sit alongside its Mulberry Exchange services, which allow customers to have their Mulberry bags authenticated, with the opportunity to trade their existing bag in for credit towards either a new purchase or a unique pre-loved bag. The exchange was first launched in UK stores in February 2020 and has since expanded to the USA and mulberry.com.

Mulberry also adds that it is continuing to enrich its circular approach, and from autumn 2022, bags entering the Mulberry Exchange will also be fitted with Digital IDs powered by EON, giving customers direct access to the lifecycle of their bag.