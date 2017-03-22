Mumbai hosts India’s maiden lingerie show

Mumbai hosted the India Intimate Fashion Week from March 18 to 19, 2017. This was the country’s first ever fashion week dedicated to lingerie and intimate wear. The event showcased lingerie, bridal lingerie, loungewear, sleepwear, leg wear and more for both men and women.

Supermodels turned up the heat and set the ramp on fire. Keith Jackson showcased his intimate wear collection under his brand La Joli. La Intimo, a brand that specializes in intimate clothing, showcased an elegant collection of undergarments which included both men’s and women’s wear, showcasing the finest intimate apparel of all shapes and sizes.

Designer Mona Shroff brought her fine line of jewelry to the show. Stunning models sashayed down the ramp wearing her exquisite jewelry collections. South Indian superstar Minakshi Dixit walked the ramp as showstopper and took everyone by storm with her scintillating look and dance moves.

Karishma Jumani showcased her latest resort wear collection of intimate wear under her label La Lencería. The collection paired unusual forms of fresh flora with subtle and elegant style. Her lingerie blended summer hand painted bras and softly blossoming luxe lace. Star Manjari Fadnis walked the ramp as a showstopper for Karishma. Women’s inner wear brand Triumph presented exclusive collections.