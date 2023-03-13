My Fashion Academy opens new location in Mexico City

The educational institution My Fashion Academy opened the doors of its newest location inside the Miyana shopping mall in Mexico City.

During the inauguration of the new campus, the director and founder of MFA, Mr. Alejandro Villalpando, said that having a presence in Mexico City is part of the expansion plans of the training center that originated in Jalisco state.

As the godmother of this new venue, Beatriz Calles, general director of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico, gave a MasterClass about the role of a fashion director and what it means to direct a platform as relevant as MBFWMX. During the session, she talked about the role of the platform in promoting Mexican designers abroad, as well as about what directing a fashion entails, from show strategy, costs, feasibility evaluation to time.

My Fashion Academy has an original teaching system called Xpert. This consists of involving students in events and situations of professional life so that they can gain practical experience during their studies. The 'Fashion Labs', are an example of these professional experiences. They are internships at local, national and international events where students are able to engage with industry leaders and train their networking skills.

In addition, it is important for the institution to offer additional design training so that students can grow within the industry. Therefore, subjects such as marketing, customer experience and order fulfillment are key in the school's curriculum. This year the school will add two new intensive Xpert degrees to its academic offerings: Fashion Technology Management and Fashion Product Management and Development.

As part of its academic growth, the institution will also begin offering online classes taught by fashion professionals that are based outside of Mexico.

In May, Parisian professionals will take up the first few online courses. My Fashion Academy has yet to specify what courses the experts will teach.

