MycoWorks unveils first commercialised use of mushroom material, Reishi

Biomaterials manufacturer MycoWorks has revealed the first commercial launch of its mushroom based material, Reishi.

The alternative material has been used to create the Reishi Collection by luxury hatmaker Nick Fouquet, consisting of three hat designs available to purchase through the designer’s e-commerce website.

Fouquet used Reishi as the base material for his Boletus style and for decorative details seen on the Coprinus and Morchella designs.

The material utilises MycoWorks’ Fine Mycelium technology, which produces mycelium, a renewable mushroom root, grown to design specifications. According to the company, the final product matches the performance of quality animal leathers.

In a release, Fouquet said of the material: “Our clients want luxury made from materials that feel good and that they feel good about. MycoWorks’ Reishi is the only leather alternative we’ve seen that matches the beauty, quality and functionality of traditional leather.

“Reishi feels organic and rich, and has a beautiful, worn patina that we showcase through the distinct styles of our Reishi collection.”

MycoWorks said it will be continuing to commercialise Reishi with a curated range of brands over the course of this year, including heritage labels and emerging, independent designers.