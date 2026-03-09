Myntra expands women-led fashion entrepreneur initiative

Myntra has launched MynShakti 2.0, the second phase of its women entrepreneur support programme aimed at scaling women-led fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. The initiative, part of Myntra’s ShECommerce platform, aims to support 100 women-led businesses across the three categories.

The first edition of the programme supported 20 women entrepreneurs, many of whom were early-stage brands with fewer than 50 products. Through access to Myntra’s marketplace, logistics support and digital commerce infrastructure, participating businesses were able to expand their reach and strengthen their brand presence nationwide.

MynShakti 2.0 will offer structured support including onboarding assistance, dedicated account management for six months and mentorship through expert-led webinars covering marketing, order fulfilment and platform optimisation.

The programme also introduces a vernacular video series designed to make onboarding resources more accessible to entrepreneurs from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India.

According to Myntra, the initiative aims to help women-led businesses transition from local enterprises into nationally recognised brands while promoting a more inclusive digital commerce ecosystem.