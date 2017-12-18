Myntra partners Disney to launch Star Wars collection in India

Myntra is partnering Disney to release a range of licenced clothing through their private brand, Kook N Keech. The e-commerce giant has released a men’s, women’s, and children’s wear collection that features hoodies, T-shirts, sweat pants, shirts, shoes, bags, and hats that all feature Star Wars logos and characters. The brand has an increasing number of private brands and one of their most promoted is their casual wear label Kook N Keech, which they chose as the vehicle for their recently launched Star Wars teamwork with Disney.

Myntra is banking on the film’s popularity to retail the line. Some of the brands that Disney partnered with include: menswear label Celio, OnePlus, and Tata Motors. Hamleys, Lego, Hasbro, Funskool, Amazon, and Scholastic have also acquired licensing rights of the film. It is expected around Rs 200 crore revenue will be generated through the sales such licenced products.

Anand Chakravarthy, Managing Partner of Wavemaker India says for Disney in India, Star Wars is a good franchise but it cannot be compared to the world, India will be a drop in the ocean in terms of revenue. So their marketing budget in the country will also be limited.