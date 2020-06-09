Mytheresa to establish diversity and inclusion committee

Mytheresa has announced a number of initiatives to show support for the Black Lives Matter protests spreading across the world.

The luxury online fashion retailer said it will be establishing a diversity and inclusion committee and will be evaluating the level of diversity across its brand portfolio, its castings and its collaborators.

It also said it will be donating a total of 50,000 euros to organisations fighting to eliminate race-based discrimination in the US: 25,000 euros each to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) and Campaign Zero, an organization looking to reduce police violence.

It follows widespread protests in the US and in cities across the world against police brutality following the death of African American George Floyd who died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis.

“We are shocked and saddened by what is currently happening in the US. Mytheresa as a company stands in solidarity against racism and is determined to contribute making a Change,” Mytheresa said in a statement. “We value and strive for diversity in our company recognizing that this is a journey to continuously work on. Listening to our partners, our customers and our teams, we want to do more.”