Nagaland fashion week in New Delhi

Nagaland will hold a fashion week in New Delhi, August or September. This is an attempt to promote Naga culture and revive indigenous textile, handicrafts and handlooms and give models, designers and indigenous weavers international exposure.

The fashion week is also an initiative to creating employment hubs for jobs, weaning away misguided youths, bridging and giving an opportunity to the north east of India and empower women. It’s also about creating awareness about culture and textiles along with boosting various industries from tourism, handlooms to handicrafts and sericulture.

Considered as one of the most stylish regions in the country, northeast India is known for its exuberant and unbridled fashion and style statements. People from Nagaland take to modeling, singing rather easily. Music is in their blood.

The International Institute of Fashion Technology will also support and associate with the initiative. Nagaland Fashion Week will showcase more than 30 designers from the region as well as other parts of the country apart from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Nepal.

To encourage a cross-cultural exchange of designer talent between different countries, and boost the fashion trade, the organizers have also tied up with Africa Fashion Week London as a country partner.