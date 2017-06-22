Nandita takes resort wear to new heights

Designer Nandita Mahtani has styled celebrities like Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Sushmita Sen. Known for her mastery in luxurious resort wear, she uses Indian embroideries subtly translated into feminine western silhouettes. She has also done various interior projects in India and abroad. Over a decade back she launched her first resort wear line.

Mahtani has recently come up with her new line White Wash and her fondness for white is the inspiration behind the collection. She absolutely loves white -- from her wardrobe to her house interiors, everything is white. The main idea behind the line is breathable fabrics like cotton and easy to slip on silhouettes that can be taken from a day to a night look effortlessly.

The designer is currently working on a pret and couture line for her label and store apart from working on an international project.

Her style acumen has been seen in fashion shows like Lakme Fashion Week , Amazon India Fashion Week and Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. She also has an international reach with participation in events like Australia Fashion Week, Colombo Couture Fest and Chivas Fashion Tour. The latest is an association with Mercedes Benz.