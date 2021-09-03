Nasty Gal and Sports Illustrated launch athleisure collection

Fashion e-commerce site Nasty Gal has partnered with media platform Sports Illustrated on an athleisure capsule.

In the 20 piece collection, shoppers can find a range of co-branded sweatshirts, bicycle shorts and matching sets all inspired by 80’s sportswear, with the clothing brand aiming for a luxe-athleisure aesthetic combined with functional sportswear. Items incorporate messages aimed to empower, with phrases like ‘Throw like a badass’ and ‘Don’t play games, play sports’ printed over a number of the pieces.

Greens and monochrome colour schemes are at the forefront, with active basics making up the core of the collection. Key items further include oversized bomber jackets, mock neck sweaters, polo tops and cropped sweats. Each piece aims to encourage its wearer to get active, with the fast-fashion brand stating the collaboration aims to celebrate women in sports.

Image: Nasty Gal x Sports Illustrated

The Nasty Gal collection isn’t the first time Sports Illustrated has explored the world of clothing. Earlier this year, the media platform teamed up with LeBron James’ apparel brand UNKNWN for another capsule launch featuring a range of hoodies and t-shirts celebrating the basketball players career. The magazine is a regular for sports-related collaborations, with Nasty Gal being its first endeavour into the trend-led fashion realm.

Shoppers can buy the Nasty Gal x Sports Illustrated collection through the Nasty Gal website and app, with pieces in a wide array of sizes and prices ranging from 10 to 65 pounds.