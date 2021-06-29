  • Home
Fashion

Image: Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal launches sustainable collection with Jen Ceballos

By Huw Hughes

14 minutes ago

Nasty Gal has launched a sustainable-focused collection with stylist and model Jen Ceballos of Endlessly Love Club.

The limited-edition 40 piece drop comprises clothing made from recycled fabrics, organic cotton and reworked vintage looks.

The collection features ‘90s vintage reworked silhouettes and accessories created from denim off-cuts that would otherwise have gone to landfill.

“Renowned for her dreamy IG account, minimalist aesthetic, and stripped back off-beat style, Jen Ceballos is a firm favourite among Nasty Gal’s followers,” the brand said in a release.

This marks Ceballos’ third Nasty edit, “a special mix of Jen’s signature appeal combined with a Nasty twist and a more sustainable finish”.

Prices range from 20 pounds to 60 pounds with sizes from UK S-XL.

