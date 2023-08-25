Nearly 60 years after the men: Lacoste launches first underwear collection for women

The French fashion label Lacoste is expanding its product portfolio to include underwear for women. The 50-piece underwear line consists of four different collections in four different styles. However, they all reflect the brand's identity, Lacoste announced on Thursday.

Credits: Lacoste

In 1966, the brand designed its first underwear collection for men, while women had to wait another 57 years before they could call Lacoste's signature crocodile bras and briefs their own. The four collections that are now being launched are the perfect basis for feeling good and experimenting, according to the brand.

Credits: Lacoste

The line includes the Heritage collection, which incorporates the house's tennis-inspired DNA codes into underwear, and the Branding collection with subtle logo designs aimed at younger consumers. There is also the Essential collection with underwire-free triangle bras and subtle styles, as well as a Signature collection for young adults. In addition to lingerie, there are also loungewear pieces to complete the range.