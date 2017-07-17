Neeta Lulla launches budget friendly wedding wear line 'N Bride'

Fashion designer Neeta Lulla popular among celebs especially Bollywood stars is now enter the affordable wedding wear segment with a “budget friendly wedding" line. Her new label ‘N Bride’, is a fine balance between haute couture and prêt à porter for consumers who are focused on fashion aesthetics.

The USP of the brand is its ability to fuse western and ethnic silhouettes, prints and designs catering to varied tastes. Over the past few years, many girls looking for non-traditional weddings also want cut costs. And this line is aimed at a budget-friendly wedding.

Lilla says it is important to cater to the big middle class, which is going to be the next big consumer of luxury. Couture needs to be democratic and the vision is to make every garment a limited edition piece. Priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh, the collection will be available at fashion stores like Aza, Ensemble, Angasutra, Label24 Dubai, Vesimi Dubai, Bibi in London and Pernia's Pop Up as well as the flagship The House Of Neeta Lulla store in Juhu, Mumbai.