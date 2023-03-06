Neiman Marcus honours award recipients during Paris event

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) celebrated the recipients of its Neiman Marcus Awards last night during a Paris-based event that gathered over 50 fashion brands at Le Suite Girafe.

Brunello Cucinelli received the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, while Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe, was honoured with the inaugural award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion.

Additionally, accessories designer Amina Muaddi was the recipient of the new award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

Speaking during the event, Cucinelli said: “I greatly admire the 20 years of collaboration with Neiman Marcus, one of the highest expressions of fashion and luxury in the world and an icon of lifestyle and elegance.

“Thank you for this gift, because it pays tribute and honour to our Italy, to our Umbria region, to our Solomeo, and to all those human beings who, with their skilled hands, are able to design special things.”

Each of the honourees will see their brands come to life through immersive experiences in stores, online and through remote selling, and will also be provided with premium access to events, curated collections and retail activations.

As part of the awards, Cucinelli, Anderson and Muaddi will each design exclusive collections with Neiman Marcus to be offered at select stores across the US.

Each year, the luxury retailer plans to expand into new categories by honouring different industry creatives.