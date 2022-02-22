Nensi Dojaka debuts outerwear in AW22 collection

Albanian designer and winner of the 2021 LVMH Prize, Nensi Dojaka returned to London Fashion Week for this season to present a selection of signature pieces alongside some new design additions.

In a display of both sex appeal and clean tailoring, Dojaka’s AW22 collection took cues from Irving Penn’s Flowers series, flooding the catwalk in nudes, fuchsias and pinks.

It was the first season the designer has presented outerwear offerings, displayed through puffer coats and tailored suit jackets that contrasted effortlessly with her lingerie-inspired designs. Trousers and legging also consisted of tailored details, set close to the body in stretch fabrics, which the designers described, in a release, as marrying “comfort with eroticism”.

Image: Nensi Dojaka AW22

Jumpsuits, also both freeing and form-enhancing, further expanded the boundaries of her designs, each sat comfortably alongside long-line dresses that boasted dramatic leg-baring slits and distorted silhouettes.

Shoes and accessories played an important role in Dojaka’s collection for this season. Thong sandals with tonal perspex heels and ruched straps were paired with sensual hoisery. Meanwhile, heavy jewellery details, produced in collaboration with Bunney, were also present in the form of curb chain bracelets, necklaces, earrings and anklets.