Nensi Dojaka to collaborate with Alessandro Dell’Acqua on capsule collection

LVMH prize winner Nensi Dojaka, alongside emerging design house AC9, is set to launch a collaboration with Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s luxury brand No. 21 on two collections.

London-based Dojaka has been assigned by the Italian designer to run the creative direction of a collection that reimagines the No. 21 aesthetic. Next to her capsule, AC9’s founder Alfredo Cortese will also be producing a mini collection in collaboration with No. 21.

Last year Dell’Acqua, together with multi-service agency Tomorrow London, launched a mentorship programme offering design and collection development services and marketing advice. Dojaka and AC9 were the first two selected to take part in the programme, with each of their future sales campaigns also being hosted by the mentorees.

Dojaka is set to present her first in-person show at this year’s London Fashion Week, following her success at the LVMH awards, where she won a 300,000 euro grant and a year-long mentorship programme from the luxury conglomerate. The designer has created nine black garments as part of the capsule, stating Dell’Acqua was a big source of her inspiration.

The upcoming collections will be a part of the spring/summer 2022 runways, with Cortese presenting his eight piece mini-collection during Milan Fashion Week.