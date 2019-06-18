Net-a-Porter promotes sustainable fashion with Net Sustain

Net-a-Porter announced a new platform to highlight sustainable brands and help shoppers to identify products that are ethically made. Called Net Sustain, the new platform launched on the retailer's website with 26 brands.

The digital luxury fashion retailer has been active in the sustainable fashion movement for some time. Amongst other pledges, the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group has already committed to sourcing 100 percent renewable power by 2020, all packaging is made from FSC certified cardboard and it has been a member of the international Fur Free Retailer Program since 2016.

Products and brands featured in Net Sustain are displayed in a dedicated section of Net-a-Porter's website. It will introduce new drops throughout the season, and currently features exclusive capsules from Stella McCartney, Mother of Pearl x BBC Earth and Maggie Marilyn.

Of the nearly 500 products on Net Sustain, each item meet sat least one of five key attributes. According to a company press release, these attributes include considered materials, considered processes, reducing waste, locally made and craft and community.

"This is an important milestone in our sustainability journey at Net-a-Porter," global buying director Elizabeth von der Goltz said in a statement. "Our sustainable edit provides our customers with the knowledge they need, understanding that they can trust that these brands have been carefully reviewed and meet our criteria for inclusion.

"Our aim is to give a voice to the brands that are truly making positive changes by providing them with a platform to highlight their best practice."

Photo: YNAP