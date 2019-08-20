New brand Acabada offers CBD-infused activewear

CBD has entered the apparel world. New label Acabada ProActiveWear has introduced itself as the first and activewear brand to infuse CBD into its products.

Acabada's women's activewear line is made from luxury fabric infused with high-quality organic CBD with the intention of helping wearers to experience the benefits of post-exercise recovery while working out.

“While typical CBD products such as tinctures and edibles are growing exponentially in popularity, we began to envision a product that addressed health and wellness through a different lens," said CEO and co-founder Seth Baum in a statement. "By physically infusing CBD into our garments, our product lives at the intersection of fashion, fitness, and wellness."

Baum and his team employed a scientific process called microencapsulation, to strategically infuse CBD molecules into fabrics by wrapping microscopic droplets hemp-derived CBD with a protective coating. A patented textile finishing treatment bonds the microcapsules to the fibers in the fabric.

Each garment contains up to 25 grams of zero-THC, lab-certified, 99.9 percent pure CBD strategically placed to align with muscle groups.

The brand's first collection is a limited edition array of sports bras, tops, leggings, shorts, jackets and bodysuits in a palette of black, white and gray. Prices start at 120 dollars for sports bras, 160 dollars for leggings and 250 dollars for jackets and jumpsuits.

“Our variety of garments were designed with the active woman in mind, providing her the opportunity to not only workout in high-fashion styles, but also continue her day in luxurious fabrics that are breathable and move with her,” Katrina Petrillo, co-founder and chief creative officer said in a statement.

Benefits of CBD increase clothing life

The benefits of the CBD can last through 40 wear and wash cycles. Acabada also offers an upcycling program for its consumers to sustainably recycle their garments as they reach the end of their 40 wear-and-wash cycles. Customers who choose to take part in the program receive 30 percent off their next purchase.

Acabada's first collection can be purchased on its e-commerce site and will be available in retail pop-ups Come Back Daily in New York City on August 21 and 22 and Gurney’s Montauk Resort from August 23rd through August 25th.

The second collection will launch in October, designed with a new set of colors and styles.

Photos: LFB Media Group