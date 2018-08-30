New Converse x Dr. Woo collab: sneakers that change color with wear and tear

Converse has partnered up with tattoo artist Dr. Woo once more. In this new collaboration, Dr. Woo was invited to work on a new version of the Converse Chuck 70 which transforms through abrasion and friction. The more “beat up” the shoe gets, the more it reveals an underlying print. That way, the sneakers change colorway over time.

“The beauty in the breakdown of the shoe is what I wanted to highlight”, said Woo on Converse’s website. “The way you receive the shoe is not the end of the game. It is fully pliable and moldable to however the wearer wants to wearer. Putting your shoe through that is the reward -- seeing how it gets beat up”.

The capsule collection also includes a jacket with embroidered and heat transferred art drawn by Dr. Woo, as well as youth versions of the sneakers -- these do not feature the “reveal” effect, though. Only the adult versions change with wear and tear.

The Converse x Dr. Woo is set to be launched on September 6 at Converse’s e-commerce and select retailers worldwide. Prices were not yet disclosed.

Pictures: Nike newsroom