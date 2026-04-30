New Designers 2026 adopts one-week format to strengthen graduate design education

New Designers, one of the United Kingdom’s longest-running graduate design showcases, has announced a new one-week format for its 2026 edition, reflecting the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of creative education and industry practice.

The event will take place from 1–4 July 2026, bringing together graduates from across the UK in a single unified showcase rather than the previous two-week structure. Organisers said the revised model is intended to create stronger collaboration between disciplines and make it easier for employers, recruiters and industry professionals to engage with emerging talent in one location.

For more than 40 years, New Designers has provided a platform for over 2,500 graduates annually to present projects to the public and creative industries. The 2026 edition will feature work from more than 100 undergraduate and postgraduate courses spanning fashion, costume, textiles, jewellery, furniture, product design, illustration, digital arts, UX and game design.

Focus on career readiness

At the centre of this year’s programme is ND Educates, a talks and workshop series designed to help graduates transition from study into employment. Sessions will focus on commercial awareness, professional skills and industry expectations, giving students practical knowledge alongside creative exposure.

A dedicated education-focused programme will also bring together tutors, university leaders and employers for seminars and networking sessions examining current challenges in design teaching and skills development. Initial discussions will focus on jewellery, silverware and hand-skills training, with potential to expand into other disciplines in future editions.

Fashion and creative disciplines under one roof

For fashion students, the new integrated model offers greater visibility alongside adjacent sectors such as textiles, digital design, product development and crafts. This mirrors current industry realities, where future designers are increasingly expected to collaborate across technology, sustainability, branding and production disciplines.

By combining exhibition opportunities with employability training and academic dialogue, New Designers 2026 highlights how graduate showcases are evolving beyond end-of-year displays into platforms that support education, recruitment and long-term career development.