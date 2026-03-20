New evidence in Epstein files prompts renewed focus on modelling industry abuse

The case was previously closed. However, the accusers hope that investigations into Jeffrey Epstein could lead to its reopening. On Thursday, 15 women alleging sexual violence in the modelling industry asked the French judiciary to investigate Gerald Marie, a former executive of the prestigious modelling agency Elite Model Management (Elite).

Ebba P. Karlsson, a 56-year-old Swede residing in the US, and Lisa Brinkworth, a 58-year-old Briton living in London, met in Paris on Thursday to deliver a letter to prosecutor Laure Beccuau. "What we want investigators to determine is the nature of the link between Epstein and Gerald Marie and whether he was involved in any wrongdoing with Epstein," Brinkworth explained to AFP.

The British journalist was working for the BBC and investigating modelling agents undercover when she alleges that Marie, then European director of Elite, sexually assaulted her in Milan in 1998. Brinkworth says she immediately informed her superiors, who reportedly advised against filing a complaint to avoid jeopardising the investigation. She eventually filed a complaint for sexual assault in Paris in 2020. Three former models, including Karlsson, supported the complaint with reports of rape or sexual assault. The investigation closed in February 2023 due to the statute of limitations, though Brinkworth has filed an appeal.

Paris prosecutor opens two framework investigation

The 15 signatories, of British, Dutch, American and Swedish nationality, believe the situation has changed since the case closed. The Paris prosecutor has opened two framework investigations to analyse allegations surrounding Epstein; one for human trafficking and the other for financial offences.

In their letter, the 15 women state they can assist by providing legal documents and emails showing collaboration between Marie, Brunel and Epstein, linking them to the MC2 and E Model Management agencies. The letter also mentions Jean-Luc Brunel, a modelling agent under investigation for the rape of minors who committed suicide in custody in 2022. It further refers to Daniel Siad, a French model scout against whom Karlsson filed a rape complaint in February. Siad has denied these accusations in the press through his lawyer.

Karlsson, who had previously been unable to trace him, confessed to feeling sick when she recognised Siad in a photo among more than 1,000 documents in the declassified Epstein files. She explains that Siad, whom she met in Sweden, promised her a job in Monaco and then in France. She accuses him of raping her in the pool house of a villa in Cannes. She alleges he then took her to Marie, who was head of Elite at the time. The agency was founded in Paris in 1971 by John Casablancas and Alain Kittler and is known for representing Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford. During their first professional meeting, she claims Marie raped her.

All but one of the signatories claim they were raped or sexually assaulted on French territory. They stated that two were minors at the time of the acts committed by Marie. Now aged between 50 and 60, the women are demanding justice. They have also approached the US justice system to request an investigation into the possible role of modelling agency executives, including Marie, in providing young models to Epstein.