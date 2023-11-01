New Fashion For Good exhibition centres work by students and emerging designers

The Fashion For Good Museum in Amsterdam has opened a new exhibition
featuring Dutch fashion students and emerging designers.
The exhibition, entitled ‘News from the Future’ showcases different
answers to the question: ‘what could the future of fashion look like?’.
Dutch fashion students from institutions across the Netherlands,
including the University of the Arts Utrecht, Zadkine MBO, MBO Rijnland and
Saxion College were invited to reflect on this question and similar
questions as the industry faces the mounting challenges of post-consumer
waste, overconsumption, pollution of the waterways, and increasingly
unstable weather conditions.
At Fashion for Good’s new exposition, each of the young designer’s
vision of ‘what the future of fashion could look like’ comes to life
through garments, videos, installations and more.