New: FashionUnited trends page

Available now, all fashion trend information is compiled and shared on the new FashionUnited Trends section .

The special section contains the latest fashion trends and reports from all over the world including trend predictions, and opinions from multiple trend forecasters and agencies, like Fashion Snoops, Peclers Paris, Trendstop, Christine Boland and more. The in-depth look into markets, global and locally, offers a unique overview of the fashion industry now and what is to come.

The content is classified by topic, season, and segment. You can easily find articles about denim and footwear styles, as well as color and fabric predictions, for example. Additionally, the Trend page shares the latest runway collections of hundreds of today’s hottest brands in article and video form.

Depending on the season, buyers, brands and retailers all benefit from the carefully curated trend information. The categories, together with an intuitive layout make it easy to find the information you are looking for, but also wander around for inspiration.

Visit fashionunited.com/trends and get the latest trend updates.

Credit: Unsplash