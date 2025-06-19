New premium collection: ‘Tommy Hilfiger New York’ premieres in Florence

US clothing retailer Tommy Hilfiger expanded its range. On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the brand, which belongs to the textile group PVH Corporation (PVH Corp), presented its new premium collection, ‘Tommy Hilfiger New York’, at the Pitti Uomo menswear trade show in Florence.

A total of 19 looks were shown during a presentation at the historic Palazzo Portinari Salviati. According to the company, the new designs combined the brand’s preppy tradition and classic New York tailoring codes with a modern perspective.

Tommy Hilfiger returns to his roots

Brand founder and designer Tommy Hilfiger explained the background of the collection. "The art of dressing elegantly is back," he emphasised in a statement. "All the inspiring icons of today’s culture are opting for an upscale look, and this has given renewed energy to the traditions of tailoring and the timelessness of Savile Row."

The 74-year-old also harked back to the beginnings of his career: "When I founded my brand 40 years ago, I wanted to give these traditional codes a playful American touch," Hilfiger explained. "That’s exactly what we’re doing again today, opening a new chapter in the history of our menswear."

Collection arrives in stores in February 2026

The new collection was set to arrive in stores at the beginning of next year. From February 2026, it would be available worldwide in selected Tommy Hilfiger stores, in the brand’s online shop and at key retail partners, the company stated.

Impression of the Tommy Hilfiger presentation in Florence Credits: Tommy Hilfiger