New programme brings together African and UK designers for skills exchange

A new programme launched by the British Council is pushing to encourage skill sharing and sustainable creative partnerships between designers from African countries and the UK.

Together with Paul Smith’s Foundation and Projekt, the ‘Create DNA x Studio Smithfield’ exchange programme, running from March 16 to 23 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has brought together six designers from the UK and Sub-Saharan Africa to participate in an initiative promoting collaboration.

The six participating designers, selected in a closed call application by a jury, include Solome Asfaw, from Ethiopia; Reneta Brehna, the UK; Chido Kaseke, Zimbabwe; Bettydora Odhiambo, Kenya; Karoline Vitto, the UK; and Yaku, the UK.

The setup departs from a traditional mentorship model, and instead pushes participants to learn from each other by sharing perspectives on sustainability, craftsmanship, digital innovation, and challenges in their respective markets.

During the programme, designers will still receive access to industry leaders through studio tours, networking introductions, product support and mentorship from Paul Smith’s Foundation’s professional network, as well as showcasing opportunities extending six months post-programme.

International designers will also be hosted within the Fashion Residency at Studio Smithfield, a business development programme for early-career designers which offers free studio space for 18 months and over 80 hours of business training.

In a statement, Farai Ncube, regional arts director for the British Council, said this reflected the organisation’s “commitment to supporting the creative economy across Africa and the UK”.

Ncube continued: “Through authentic collaboration, skills exchange, and mutual respect across cultures, we support designers and creative practitioners in building sustainable enterprises and accessing global markets.

“This cross-continental residency exchange in London and Ethiopia, with an emphasis on craftsmanship and sustainability, will help foster enduring partnerships, facilitate knowledge sharing, and unlock new opportunities for creative talent to thrive and collaborate across borders.”