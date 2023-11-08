New reading material: Fashion books for the 2023 wish list

Every year a slew of great fashion books come out. Whether it be biographies, a deep dive into an aspect of the industry or an overview of a fashion house - there is plenty to choose from. In case your wish list for the holidays is still very empty, or you are simply looking for a book to give to yourself as a gift, FashionUnited has collected some of the latest or upcoming publications to possibly add to the list.

Dior by Raf Simons

Dior by Raf Simons Credits: Assouline

Although Raf Simons has not been designing for Dior for quite some time, his designs for the French fashion house remain iconic. As an ode to his time at Dior, the book 'Dior by Raf Simons' was published in early 2023. It is part of a series in which Dior highlights the fashion house's various creative directors.

Dior by Raf Simons, Author: Tim Blanks, Publisher: Assouline, Price: 220 dollars/165 pounds

It’s Been 30 Years

An anniversary is a great opportunity to look back, as evidenced by fashion brand Filippa K. The brand celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, which is why it is releasing the book It’s Been 30 Years on 16 November. On display are never-before-seen archive photos and new images of important archive pieces from the brand's history. The book is a limited edition, so being quick is recommended.

It's Been 30 Years, this book is to only be available through Filippa K’s own website

Pharrell: Carbon, Pressure and Time: A Book of Jewels

Before becoming the lead designer for Louis Vuitton Menswear, Pharrell Williams paved his way in the world of fashion via iconic jewellery collaborations with some of the industry’s most notable houses. Next to details on a selection of Williams’ own designs, the book also goes into how the world of jewellery and hip hop intertwine and the history behind their symbiotic relationship.

Pharrell: Carbon, Pressure and Time, Author: Pharrell Williams, Publisher: Rizzoli, Price: 65 dollars/50 pounds

No Finish Line

‘No Finish Line’ book. Credits: Nike.

Nike has an ambitious goal with its No Finish Line book. The sports brand is aiming to "inspire the next generation of athletes to create a better world through design and sport". It therefore zooms in on research, technology and production.

No Finish Line, Publisher: Actual Source, Price: 30 dollars/22 pounds

Fluid

More Rick Owens

Fashion Before Plus-Size

Fashion Before Plus-Size; Bodies, Bias, and the Birth of an Industry by Bloomsbury Visual Arts, 2023 Credits: Lauren Downing Peters

Designer Harris Reed challenges the traditional boundaries of 'masculine' and 'feminine' with his designs. This book explores the historical context of 'fluid' and power structures and, more importantly, encourages people to find their authentic selves in fashion. The book is complemented by photography and sketches. Fluid, Author: Harris Reed, Publisher: Abrams, Release Date: January 16, 2024, Price: 45 dollars/35 pounds‘More Rick Owens’ picks up where the previous book, released in 2019, left off, covering three decades of Owens’ work, documented by the designer’s continued collaborator, photographer Danielle Levitt. More Rick Owens, Author: Rick Owens, Publisher: Rizzoli, Price: 65 dollars/50 pounds

Not only is the beautiful cover a reason to put this book on your wish list, it is also a good account of how the fashion industry deals with various sizes. From when the term 'plus-size' was coined and what developments all preceded this to what is the current state of the plus-size industry, the book covers a wide spectrum of this category.

Fashion Before Plus-Size, Author: Lauren Downing Peters, Publisher: Bloomsbury Publishing, Price: 115 dollars/85 dollars

Women Dressing Women: A Lineage of Female Fashion Design

Published by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, this book falls alongside the institute’s upcoming exhibition of the same name, through which it will explore the legacy of women designers via the work of those that led the way. The book itself comes as a supplement to the showcase, featuring essays that touch on women’s impact in the field of fashion, highlighting both celebrated designers and those forgotten to history.

Women Dressing Women: A Lineage of Female Fashion Design, Author: Mellissa Huber and Karen van Godtsenhoven, Publisher: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Release Date: December 5, 2023, Price: 50 dollars/35 pounds

Carolina Herrera: Colormania – Colour and Fashion

Colormania provides an in depth look at the world of American luxury brand Carolina Herrara, captured through the eyes of photographer Elizaveta Porodina, who collaborated with creative director Wes Gordon on a series of imagery that aims to memorialise the house’s evolving collections.

Carolina Herrera: Colormania, Author: Wes Gordon and Edward Enninful, Publisher: Rizzoli, Price: 85 dollars/80 pounds

Burberry

'Burberry' book. Credits: Burberry

A book about British fashion house Burberry is called... exactly, 'Burberry'. The book sets out the fashion house's 165-year history with illustrations, photographs and information from its archives.

Burberry, Author: Alexander Fury, Publisher: Assouline, Price: 195 dollars/150 pounds

The Intersection of Fashion and Disability: A Historical Analysis

The Intersection of Fashion and Disability looks to give insight into an area of fashion that is often overlooked, the presence of disability within the industry. Through the perspectives of historical figures, events and movements, the publication details how the world adapted from the concealment of such bodies to the growing awareness of inclusive fashion today.

The Intersection of Fashion and Disability, Author: Kate Annett-Hitchcock, Publisher: Bloomsbury, Price: 30 dollars/20 pounds

Kate Spade New York: It’s So You: The Joy of Personal Style

Unlike others in this list, Kate Spade New York’s book acts as more of a self-help guide, teaching readers how to approach personal style and build a wardrobe. Described as a “visual” biography, the contents of the book provides a deep dive into the world of styling through conversations, hacks and tips.

Kate Spade New York: It’s So You, Author: Kate Spade New York, Publisher: Abrams, Release Date: November 14, 2023, Price: 35 dollars/23 pounds

Thom Browne

Thom Browne Credits: Courtesy of Phaidon

This is the first book to feature designer Thom Browne. The brand is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and is celebrating its own heritage through the book. Photographer Johnny Dufort was specially hired to capture over 200 looks from previous seasons.

Thom Browne, Author: Thom Browne, Publisher: Phaidon Press, Price: 150 dollars/125 pounds

I Care a Lotta, I Wear Collina Strada

I Care a Lotta, I wear Collina Strada, book. Credits: Rizzoli US.

Founded in New York by Hillary Teymour, Collina Strada has come leaps and bounds since its birth, the journey of which has now been archived in a book that is as equally chaotic as the label itself. Following a chronological format of the brand’s own timeline, I Care a Lotta, I Wear Collina Strada touches on each collection from AW19 onwards and further elaborates on the brand’s own sustainability values, of which it has become known for.

I Care a Lotta, I Wear Collina Strada, Author: Collina Strada and Charlie Engman, Publisher: Rizzoli, Price: 60 dollars/50 pounds

CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion

While Carolyn Bessette Kennedy may have passed away nearly 25 years ago, her impact on fashion has lived on. It is exactly that which has been covered in the upcoming book CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, where the legacy of the 90’s fashion icon is explored through photography and design.

CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, Author: Sunita Nair, Publisher: Abrams, Release Date: November 30, 2023, Price: 65 dollars/50 pounds

Forever Valentino

The upcoming book Forever Valentino celebrates the 30 year anniversary of the iconic Italian fashion house, while accompanying the brand’s landmark exhibition in Doha, Qatar. Among the pages are imagery and details of over 150 Valentino collections, sitting alongside displays from the exhibition and sketches of the designs.

Forever Valentino, Author: Alexander Fury, Publisher: Silvana Editoriale, Release Date: December 19, 2023, Price: 85 dollars/73 pounds

This list has been compiled by Caitlyn Terra and Rachel Douglass.