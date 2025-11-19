New SCAD report finds resale reshapes fashion's future

A new report from SCADask, “Style in Motion: The Evolution of Resale and Retail,” reveals that secondhand fashion has moved from niche to mainstream, becoming one of the most influential forces in today’s retail landscape. SCADask is the research initiative of the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), a leading global university in art, design, fashion, and creative industries. Through SCADask, the university explores emerging trends, cultural shifts, and strategies shaping the creative economy.

Driven by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, resale is now shaping how brands design, produce, and communicate — and redefining what consumers value.

Secondhand goes mainstream

Once associated with bargain shopping, resale has evolved into a cultural and stylistic choice. Younger consumers increasingly prioritize vintage and secondhand pieces for their authenticity, rarity, and storytelling value. According to the report, these shoppers view resale as both a sustainable option and a means of expressing individuality.

Transparency and traceability take center stage

Modern consumers are demanding visibility into product origins, materials, and labor practices. Digital product IDs — including QR codes and NFC tags — are becoming essential tools for authentication and trust-building. Brands like Chloé are already adopting these technologies to connect first-time purchases directly to resale platforms and provide full provenance data.

AI accelerates fashion finds

AI-powered tools are transforming how shoppers find secondhand items. Image-based search, smart filters, and trend detection allow resale platforms to respond to cultural shifts faster than traditional seasonal cycles. This digital agility positions resale as a key innovation engine within the fashion economy.

Designing for circularity

Resale is influencing product design from the start. Brands are increasingly prioritizing durability, repairability, and modularity, creating garments intended to live multiple lifecycles. The report notes that circular design systems — including on-demand production and traceable materials — are becoming strategic necessities rather than sustainability add-ons.

Retail as a cultural hub

Physical retail is undergoing a transformation as brands integrate resale into stores. Experiences such as archive curation, repairs, customization, and styling services are becoming commonplace, turning shops into community and culture spaces. These hybrid retail formats strengthen customer loyalty while reducing waste.

Independent and digital-native brands thrive

New creator-led brands are bypassing traditional fashion gatekeepers by using digital platforms to reach consumers directly. Transparency-focused “dupe brands” and collectible culture labels show that loyalty is built on shared values and authenticity, not status-driven branding.

Resale becomes a strategic imperative

The report concludes that resale will play a central role in the future of fashion. Companies that embrace transparency, integrate circularity, and adopt digital tools are positioned to gain consumer trust and long-term loyalty.

As Style in Motion makes clear, the fashion industry is moving toward a model that is more dynamic, participatory, and circular. Resale is no longer an afterthought — it is the engine driving fashion’s next evolution.